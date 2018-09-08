De La Salle College to get multi-million makeover

A WOMAN who has cerebral palsy slammed Carlow County Council after it promised to make her house wheelchair accessible but instead has left her living in a “fire trap”.

Niamh O’Neill (27) was initially delighted when she moved into a council house in Oak Hill, Pollerton last December because she’d been living in emergency accommodation for the previous eight months. Modifications had been carried out in the house to make it suitable to Niamh’s needs, except for the back door. With a deep step out into the back garden, it means that she can’t get in or out of the back door. The local authority was aware of the problem and promised Niamh that it would carry out the work last winter. Unfortunately, the terrible weather during those months meant that the council had other priorities, so it put the work to Niamh’s house on the long finger. Eight months on, the work still hasn’t been carried out.

“The council has left me in a house where I couldn’t get out the back of it if something like a fire happened towards the front,” she explained. “It’s a fire trap because I can’t get out the back door. The council originally said they’d do it last winter, then before the summer. Now it’s coming into winter again and it’s still not done.”

Niamh is originally from Rathoe and her partner Pádraig Ó Tomhnair is one of her main carers. However, she gets nervous when she’s in the house alone, in case a fire breaks out and she’s trapped.

“I don’t want to have to depend on my partner either,” she pointed out.

Niamh contacted the housing department at Carlow County Council to try to make progress on the issue, but the only answer she can get is that it’s on the list of jobs for the engineer to do.

When contacted by The Nationalist, Michael Brennan from Carlow County Council would only say that the work was scheduled for this year and refused to specify a date when it would be carried out.

“Coming to The Nationalist like this wasn’t the easy way out for me, I’ve tried talking to them. I love the house and I love the area, but this isn’t good enough. There must be a law about this, a fire plan must be in place for people with disabilities,” concluded Niamh.