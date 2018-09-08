Disabled woman living in a ‘fire trap’ because of county council’s inaction

A YOUNG Carlow woman who worked three jobs at the same time to put herself through college received well-deserved recognition for her hard work with a scholarship for her masters.

Toni Ann Byrne from Old Leighlin received the fantastic news from none other than Irish rugby legend Jamie Heaslip, who is the face of the Urban Volt DCU scholarship programme.

The 22-year-old applied for the scholarship while on her J1 in Vancouver and received the news at 6am because of the time difference. The jubilant reveal was captured on video with an overwhelmed Toni Ann shedding tears of joy.

“They told me I had been shortlisted and were ringing me again. I thought it was for another interview. Because of the time difference, I had to get up at 5.30am in the morning. I answered the phone and I knew straight away it was Jamie Heaslip and what was going on. I was so overwhelmed. I could not stop crying; I was so happy. I was trying to say thanks and be nice, but I couldn’t stop crying!”

A graduate in analytical science at DCU, Toni Ann will start a asters in business management later this month.

“I like organising things and working with people. I chose that because I would love to get into marketing or HR in a pharmaceutical company.”

During her degree course, Toni Ann worked as a restaurant waitress, nightclub hostess and in promotions at the same time.

“College is so expensive and you can see with the rent prices in Dublin are just going up and up. It’s an expensive place to go to college,” she said. “I’d be in college 9 to 5 and I’d work Friday night, Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday. I’d work all weekend and sometimes on Sunday night as well.”

It was difficult to balance work and study, but Toni Ann succeeded earning an excellent 2.1 honours.

“Education is so important to me. I am really driven about it to do well. To get that scholarship is such a help. It shows if you work really hard and do the extra curricular things, it will pay off.”

The video that Toni Ann had to submit as part of her entry clearly struck a chord with the scholarship committee.

“I was living in Vancouver with 12 people in a three-bedroom apartment. There was nowhere to record a video, so I went into the bathroom to do it! In the video, you can hear my housemates laughing in the background. I was apologising for the noise. I think it came across well! In my interview and talking with Jamie, they were laughing about it. It must have added a bit of character to it.”

Daughter of Michelle and older sister to James, Toni Ann is a past pupil of Presentation de la Salle in Bagenalstown.