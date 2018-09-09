Gallagher favoured to get the nod from council

PRESENTATION De La Salle College in Bagenalstown is set to get a multi-million-euro makeover, including the addition of a gym and extra specialist classrooms.

There’s no start date as yet for the work but it will include the demolition of the reception, office and waiting areas as well as the demolition and relocation of the music room, kitchen and storage rooms. The extension will include three new science labs, new two art rooms, multiple new classrooms and specialist spaces for teaching tech subjects and engineering.

“The new engineering room will be very important for the school. It will be a new subject being taught here,” principal John Keane told The Nationalist. “We have a huge amount of engineering firms in this area, so this is a great addition for us.”

One of the more significant aspects of the extension is the construction of a gym, as currently the students use the assembly hall for their sports recreation.

“This is a huge step for our school and for the town and the catchment area. This is the result of years of work by former principal Gerry Watchorn and the board of management. They’ve been working on this application for years. We’ve no definite start date, but we’re told it should be done in three years,” added Mr Keane, who was appointed principal in August of last year.