De La Salle College to get multi-million makeover

SEÁN Gallagher emerged as the favourite to claim a presidential nomination from Carlow County Council, but his candidature could still face a late twist.

Fianna Fáil councillors lodged notice that they intended to nominate the businessman and 2011 Irish presidential candidate at next Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Mr Gallagher appears to have worked the back channels to secure the party’s nomination, having not featured at a special meeting of presidential hopefuls in Carlow last month.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Pender said local FF councillors had supported Mr Gallagher, as they felt he was “the best candidate for the job” and had close business connections with Carlow. Mr Gallagher owns the former Braun site on O’Brien Road.

He will likely face some competition in the vote, as it’s understood there is support for rival candidate Gavin Duffy from members of the council’s controlling bloc of Fine Gael and Independents.

Sinn Féin’s John Cassin said he may also choose to vote against Mr Gallagher, feeling he is not fit to be the country’s first citizen.

Councillors have until Thursday to notify the council that they intend to nominate a candidate.

As of Monday lunchtime, Mr Gallagher’s nomination was the only one lodged.

Things could change dramatically during the week, with around a dozen local authorities in Ireland set to make nominations. It may be the case that Mr Gallagher has the four necessary nominations by next Monday, as he did in 2011, and does not need the support of Carlow councillors.

The voting procedure also casts uncertainty over proceedings.

The vote would typically be carried out by simple majority but, technically, there is nothing to stop councillors from nominating two candidates. However, that would invalidate both nominations and render the whole process meaningless.

Council officials along with the cathaoirleach will have to agree a framework before next Monday’s vote.

This may include a separate roll-call vote for each candidate or an overall run-off.

“The goal would be either to elect zero or one candidates,” said the council’s meeting administrator Eamonn Brophy. “To do anything else, while it’s not illegal, it’s not effective. It would serve no purpose.”