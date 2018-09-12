Grieving mum urges mental health sufferers to reach out for help

ALL are encouraged to celebrate, fight back and remember as part of this year’s Relay for Life event, which takes place in Duckett’s Grove on Saturday 22 September from 3pm to 11pm. The annual event in aid of the Irish Cancer Society brings together communities globally to celebrate those who have won their battle against cancer, the continuing fight for further research and medical development and to remember those who have lost their heroic efforts against the disease.

Relay for Life Carlow extends a very warm welcome to cancer survivors to join with them on the opening lap of this year’s relay event at 2.30pm on Saturday 22 September. The survivors’ lap will take place at 3pm and kick-starts this year’s eight-hour event at Duckett’s Grove.

“The survivors are very much Relay for Life’s VIP guests,” said Gerard Holohan, chairperson of Relay for Life, Carlow. “All over the world, the first lap is led by local cancer survivors; they are very much the celebration part of the event.”

Gerard described the opening lap of Relay for Life as “a very positive, uplifting experience” for survivors – a chance to celebrate their extraordinary efforts to get back to health.

Following the lap, the survivors will enjoy afternoon tea at Madeline’s Tea Rooms, Duckett’s Grove. It’s an opportunity to catch up with friends and soak in the warm atmosphere that’s always part of Relay for Life.

This year, the Candle of Hope ceremony will take place at 9pm. This is an opportunity for loved ones and friends to remember those who lost their battle against cancer and offer their hope for greater treatment and prevention into the future. A deeply moving event each year for many of Relay for Life regular participants, it is among the highlights of the event.

“Candle bags will be on sale at Duckett’s Grove from 4pm on the day,” explained Gerard.

“Relay for life is a public event with free admission and we’d really encourage people to come along on 22 September,” he added.