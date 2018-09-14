Shane’s set for Theatre Festival

A CARLOW fireman who spent 25 years fighting flames and helping those in distress was lauded at his recent retirement.

On Tuesday night, 28 August, at Carlow Fire and Rescue headquarters on Carlow’s Green Lane, a function was held to acknowledge the service of firefighter and driver Martin Farrell, who was there with his wife Julie and family members.

Acting as MC for the event, station officer John Comerford opened proceedings with a fitting tribute to Martin and Julie. He said: “During the last 25 years, Martin attended many serious and life-threatening incidents, including fires, road traffic collisions, water rescues and medical assistance call-outs at which he put his skills and experience as a firefighter into practice. Over the 25 years, he would have witnessed many changes within the fire service with the development of new technology, equipment and procedures, all of which require constant up-skilling and commitment to the service. His experience at fires was invaluable and his commitment to the service exceptional.”

Acting chief fire officer Alan O’Neill acknowledged Martin’s dedication to the job, his skills as a firefighter, his many years of service and his professional approach to his job.

Representatives from the other three fire stations in Co Carlow were present, too. Station officer Michael Hogan from Bagenalstown, sub-officer Edward Coleman from Hacketstown and station officer Jimmy Murphy from Tullow also paid tribute and made presentations to Martin on behalf of his colleagues throughout the county.

Finally, Martin spoke. He talked about his decision to retire as being a very difficult one. He thanked all his family, friends and colleagues for coming along on the night and for their friendship and support over the years.

His long-time friend and colleague driver/mechanic (D/M) Terry Fitzpatrick presented him with a beautiful mounted chrome fire axe with cap badge and a tally from a self-contained breathing apparatus on behalf of Martin’s colleagues. Julie was also recognised for her support to Martin and the fire service by his colleagues with a bouquet of flowers, presented by D/M Paul Curran.

Afterwards, family and friends organised a surprise party for Martin in Dicey Reilly’s.