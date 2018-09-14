Fireman Martin calls it a day after 25 years of service

THE selection of a play featuring a Tullow actor for this year’s Dublin Theatre Festival has been described as “an incredible achievement for inclusive theatre”.

Shane Byrne (38) from Deerfield, Paulville, Tullow performs with The Equinox Theatre Company, which is based in KCAT Camphill, Callan. The theatre company was thrilled recently to learn that its play, The M House, has been selected as one of the plays in the upcoming Dublin Theatre Festival.

The M House will take to the stage as part of the festival in The Axis, Ballymun on Monday 8 October at 8pm and on the following day at 11.30am and again at 8pm.

“It is an incredible achievement for inclusive theatre that they have been selected to perform,” said Shane’s proud mum Marion. “The organisers clearly saw the incredible talent young people with special needs have.”

The M House has also been invited to perform at The Bounce Festival in Belfast on Sunday 16 September at 7.30pm.

Shane is certainly no stranger to the big stage, having starred in many plays over the past ten years, initially with Shadowbox Theatre, Bray in The Maze, which was featured on RTÉ’s Would you Believe programme. Shane also took the lead role in the Equinox production of Memory Box, which played in Visual Carlow and Watergate in Kilkenny in 2013. In 2017, Shane took on The M House, which premiered in Visual Carlow and went on tour to The Bell Table, Limerick, Drogheda and The Watergate, Kilkenny.

The eldest of four children to parents Marion and Edward Byrne, inspirational Shane’s disability hasn’t held him back and he lives a very independent, active life.