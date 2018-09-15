Staff at Hickson’s Centra verbally abused after tickets for Picnic sold out

A FAMILY fear they won’t have anywhere to bring home their seriously-ill son when he undergoes major surgery in the coming weeks because they still haven’t a home.

Patricia Cahill lives in a rented house at 38 Old Burrin, Carlow with her daughter Stephanie Murray and Stephanie’s children Callum (7) and five-year-old Seán, along with Patricia’s friend Margaret Quinn, who is recovering from cancer.

Patricia spoke to The Nationalist last month about her family’s worrying housing situation, having been informed by their landlord that he was selling the Old Burrin property.

Patricia is not in receipt of rent allowance and has been on the council’s housing list for the past 14 years, while Stephanie has been on the list for the past eight years.

Patricia is still waiting for her family to be housed and the situation has been made all the more critical because little Seán is due to undergo major surgery on his hips in the coming months. Seán suffers from significant and extremely rare health difficulties, which require 24-hour care, placing enormous strain on the family. Further surgeries are expected in the coming years to tackle some of Seán’s many medical difficulties.

“We have to have somewhere that we can put a hospital bed,” explains Patricia. “And all the medical supplies he needs – oxygen tanks, monitors, medication … boxes and boxes of things are needed,” she adds.

Carlow County Council offered Patricia and Margaret a home at 1B John Sweeney Park back in August, but the family were absolutely shocked when nothing was offered for Stephanie and her children.

Patricia subsequently learned from former residents and people in the area that the house at 1B John Sweeney Park had significant structural issues.

“They were pushing me into a dump and doing absolutely nothing for my daughter and my grandson,” said Patricia.

As Seán’s part-time carer, Patricia refused the house. She feared that bringing her grandson into a damp, cold home would “kill him”.

Since then, Patricia has heard nothing from the council. With time running out on their home in Old Burrin and Sean’s surgeries imminent, the family are in turmoil.

Acting director of services at Carlow County Council Michael Brennan stated that the council “will not comment on individual cases”.

He did, however, clarify that particular criteria must be followed in relation to housing allocation, including overcrowding, compassionate or medical grounds and the length of time an applicant has been on the housing list.

Mr Brennan refuted any suggestion that the council would allocated a house that didn’t adhere to the proper structural or safety standards.

“We have a very extensive building programme in operation, together with approved housing bodies. The local authority is doing well in terms of housing and we expect to reach and probably exceed our housing targets this year,” he said.

“Currently, there are 1,277 applicants on our housing list for Co Carlow, but the vast majority of these have accommodation through HAP or RAS,” he added.