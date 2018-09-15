Family fear they will still be homeless when son (5) comes home from hospital

SOME of the country’s top design professionals have decided to donate their creative talents to ensure that those experiencing mental health problems have someone to turn to.

The Institute of Designers in Ireland (IDI) has launched its Mind Over Matter event in aid of the charity Aware. It’s scheduled to take place on Wednesday 10 October at locations across Ireland, including Visual in Carlow. For a fee of €75, anyone from an established business to a start-up or entrepreneur can book a consultation hour with a top creative professional. During that time, you’ll receive expert knowledge and ideas as well as creating new opportunities, with the entire fee going to Aware.

The Carlow launch of Mind Over Matter took place in Mimosa Wine and Tapas Bar recently, welcoming a large gathering of creative professionals and the wider community.

Ann Kelly, MD of AK Graphics, Carlow, welcomed everyone to the launch and spoke of the positive impact that Mind Over Matter will have, while also spreading the message that design works, encouraging all to make it work for their business. Ann outlined that a total of 189 creatives have pledged their time on 10 October at nine locations across Ireland, with “100% of their fee going to Aware”.

Among the creative professionals offering their time are graphic designers, architects, product designers and advertising creatives.

Ann stated that the inspiration behind Mind Over Matter came from Kim Mackenzie Doyle, Carlow resident and former president of IDI, who discovered research indicating that creatives are among a profession more likely to experience mental health difficulties. The result was Mind Over Matter, now in its second year and growing considerably.

“Help is there with Aware,” assured Ann.

Ann thanked the Carlow launch sponsors Mimosa, D&G McCormack, Unum, Larkin Associates, and Hedgehog Productions along with the support of Carlow Chamber of Commerce and Carlow LEO.

A panel discussion then followed, chaired by Lorraine Higgins, chief executive of Retail Excellence Ireland. The panel included Gavin O’Reilly of Silver Spear Gin, which is based in Ballydarton House, Fenagh; Vanessa Tierney, co-founder of Abodoo, a career platform which matches employers directly with smart-working professionals based at home; and Ann Kelly of AK Graphics. A lively, interesting discussion on the challenges of starting your own business and the importance of design in establishing, promoting and enhancing your business enthralled those in attendance.

To support Mind Over Matter while benefiting from the services of creative professionals, you can book by logging onto www.idimindovermatter.ie.