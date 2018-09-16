Staff at Hickson’s Centra verbally abused after tickets for Picnic sold out

A TEN-YEAR-OLD boy who has a rare form of cancer is now raising funds for youngsters at the children’s hospital in Crumlin.

Despite going through difficult bouts of chemotherapy to treat his rare Ewing’s sarcoma cancer, Brandon Bolger is determined to generate money so that he can buy toys and provide entertainment for sick children. Brandon vowed to help the other children after he got bored while in an isolation unit at the hospital one weekend when the television was broken and there were no controls for the Xbox.

“I’m not trying to be smart or anything, but if you went out to a field of corn, it would be more interesting than sitting in Crumlin all weekend. I’d like to buy toys and pay for things like magic shows for the children. They get really, really bored because there’s nothing to do,” Brandon told The Nationalist.

Brandon came up with the idea of buying a Zetor 6211 tractor, painting it bright yellow and bringing it to agricultural shows to raise money and awareness for children’s cancer. He also wants to donate some of the funds to Aoibheann’s Pink Tie. He needs €5,000 to buy the tractor and put down a deposit with tractor dealer Michael Brogan from Co Offaly on Friday. Less than two weeks after he began his campaign, more than €3,000 has been raised as people row in behind his novel idea.

“I’m shocked the way my idea is after coming out,” an amazed Brandon continued. “I’m delighted with how it’s going. I just saw the tractor and I absolutely loved it.”

Brandon is the son of Sandra (née Barcoe) from Graiguecullen and Craig Bolger from Kilkea, Co Kildare. He’s in fourth class at Levitstown National School and though he lives in Graiguecullen he’s a country boy at heart. He loves tractors and trucks, dogs and hunting. He’s also learning to dance, so that’s how he met Emma Donoghue from Newbridge, who’s now spearheading his fundraising campaign.

“Brandon was looking for dance classes because he wanted to learn how to jive. I didn’t know him or his family beforehand, but he touched my heart strings,” said Emma. “Even after going through chemo, he’d still do the class, even though he’s wrecked from the medication. He’s so positive and appreciative of everything.”

Another one of Brandon’s many fans is farmer John Tierney, who’s auctioning off a hunting dog for him as well as sourcing another dog to donate. At the weekend, Brandon also attended a tractor run in Palatine, Co Carlow, while members of the Orchard County Motorcycle Club are huge fans of his and they’ve also made a generous donation.

Brandon has been fighting cancer since he was diagnosed in March of this year. His symptoms began with a growth on his foot, so it was treated as a verruca. It disappeared but came back bigger than ever.

“It grew to be the size of a cork from a wine bottle. It was bleeding and really uncomfortable for him,” his father Craig said, adding that tests were carried out and Ewing’s sarcoma was diagnosed. The growth was surgically removed, followed by rounds of chemotherapy.

Since then, Brandon and his family, including his younger brother Craig (6) have been promised a trip to Disney World in Florida by the Make a Wish Foundation, while it’s expected that he’ll have some time out in Barrettstown, a resort in Co Kildare for seriously-ill children.

“Chemo can really get Brandon down and depressed, where nothing can cheer him up, but since he started this campaign, he’s really cheered up. It’s really made a difference to him,” his father proudly added.

To donate to Brandon’s cause, please look up the gofundme page https://www.gofundme.com/cshnf9-brandon039s-tractor-appeal.