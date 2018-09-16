Brave Brandon’s inspirational idea

A CARLOW store has defended itself after hundreds of local people were unsuccessful in getting early bird tickets for next year’s Electric Picnic.

Ticketmaster’s Carlow agent Hickson’s Centra in Potato Market has been subjected to intense online criticism, while some staff were verbally abused.

When the sale opened at 9am, customers who had queued were unsuccessful in getting a ticket. On social media there were claims of a ‘pre-sale’, which was vehemently denied by the store’s owner PJ Hickson.

Mr Hickson said a decision was made not to let a disruptive queue form.

From 6am on Friday, staff had been collecting names and numbers of people wishing to buy a ticket, according to Mr Hickson.

The ticket policy resulted from one particular ticket sale in the last 18 months where a long queue had formed that stretched past the Vodafone shop at the end of the street.

On that occasion, a row had broken out when some males skipped part of the queue. Neighbouring businesses were also disrupted, as people in the queue refused to move from doorways.

Mr Hickson said gardaí had asked if alternatives to queuing could be pursued, resulting in the store adopting its current policy.

“If we had a queue outside, we would have been better off; people would have seen the size of the queue. But there would have been rows, aggression and other retailers could not have operated properly.”

Last Friday, demand had outstripped supply, according to Mr Hickson.

Ticket sales were more than 50% above last year. Mr Hickson said he could not say how many tickets were sold, but it was upwards of 500.

“Every single ticket we printed had a name on it. We were not printing blank tickets and deciding who would get it,” he said.

To fulfil demand, Mr Hickson said they would have needed upwards of an additional 1,500 tickets. He denied a claim that customers were told on Friday morning they were “guaranteed” tickets.

“That is not true,” he said. “Why in the name of God would I upset my customers over EP tickets? That’s not good for my business. I’m not making thousands on Ticketmaster. I will not break even on Ticketmaster when I put labour and time into it.”

Mr Hickson added that an inspector for Ticketmaster said the store had followed the correct procedure.

The ticket controversy has led to considerable bad blood, with staff being verbally abused and a deluge of online criticism. Mr Hickson said that he was also threatened by one man, who said he would “sort him out” after he did not get tickets. He spent the weekend dealing with the fallout.

“I now understand the term keyboard warrior. It’s disgraceful what went on,” he said.