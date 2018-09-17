Staff at Hickson’s Centra verbally abused after tickets for Picnic sold out

DRAGON Gavin Duffy slayed the opposition to secure a vital nomination from Carlow County Council in his bid for the Áras.

Mr Duffy earned his second presidential nomination of four required to get on the ballot at September’s meeting of the local authority yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

He overcame fellow Dragons’ Den personality, businessman Seán Gallagher, by seven votes to five.

Independent councillor Charlie Murphy proposed Mr Duffy for the nomination, which was seconded by Fine Gael’s Tommy Kinsella.

Fine Gael councillors Michael Doran, Denis Foley, Fergal Browne and Brian O’Donoghue voted for Mr Duffy, along with Independent councillor Walter Lacey.

Fianna Fáil’s five county councillors voted for Mr Gallagher. Sinn Féin’s John Cassin, John Murphy of Fine Gael and Labour’s William Paton voted in favour of nominating neither candidate.

Labour’s Willie Quinn and Sinn Féin’s Jim Deane abstained, while the latter’s party colleague Andy Gladney was absent from the meeting.

Gavin Duffy was in the council chamber as he received the nomination. Last month, he found noticeable favour with his considered enterprising views of the presidency when he presented to councillors.

A delighted Mr Duffy said: “There was a very positive reaction when I was down here for the hearing. I had met most of the councillors beforehand and knew the work they had been doing on the ground. I really did feel I had got a warm reception on the day. You never ever say it’s a certainty; it’s politics. I always suspected it would be a close-run situation. I am just delighted to get the nomination.”

Mr Duffy believes his proposals, including the Irish International Youth Corps, struck a chord along with his track record and age-friendly initiatives.

“I genuinely feel I have an understanding of what the presidency can and can’t do. I can’t promise that I will engage in controversies that put the presidency at odds with the constitution or political framework. What I can do is be very effective at what the president is expected to do.”

In proposing Mr Duffy, cllr Murphy believes the time is right for an independent president “free from all political allegiances”.

“With the centenary celebrations of the War of Independence and the Civil War coming up between 2019 and ’23, I think that an independent president is appropriate for that position.”

Mr Gallagher could find solace in that he has already secured three nominations, with a fourth pending. He is home and hosed.

Mr Duffy has to secure two more nominations from local authorities, but told he Nationalist he was optimistic of doing so.