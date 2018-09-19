Dragon slays the opposition

IT Carlow will make a formal application in November for an Athena SWAN Bronze Award, the gender equality benchmark. The college will be among the first in the technological sector to make an application, which it has been working towards, since IT Carlow is one of just two institutes of technology with a female president; no Irish university has a female head.

Dr Allison Kenneally, director of equality, diversity and inclusion at IT Carlow, says the institute has gender balance on all of its key decision-making bodies.

College president Dr Patricia Mulcahy is also a member of the national taskforce on gender equality in higher education, whose report is due to be published later this month.

“An Athena SWAN Bronze Award recognises a solid foundation for eliminating gender bias and developing an inclusive culture that values all staff,” said Dr Kenneally.

“A cross-institutional team of academic and professional management and support staff, along with undergraduate and postgraduate student representatives, has been working for the past 12 months on our application. This has culminated in a comprehensive gender equality action plan, which will see us establish new structures, policies and practices to strengthen gender equality in the institute.”