Upgrade on the cards for dolmen site

TEN-YEAR-OLD Aoife Kehoe took a giant step and got all of her hair chopped off so that she could donate the ponytail to charity.

Aoife’s long, flowing locks were under the mercy of Linda Fennell’s expert scissors when 14 inches of hair was lopped off in one fell swoop!

But it was all for a good cause, because Aoife donated it to the Rapunzel organisation, a charity that makes wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

“It was such a lovely thing for a young girl to do. I’m so proud of her,” said Doreen, Aoife’s mother, who hails from JKL Avenue. Aoife attends Scoil Mhuire gan Smál and her dad is Laurence.

Aoife decided to take the plunge in honour of her nanny, Ann Donohoe from Rathoe, who’s been living with a medical condition for some time.

“Aoife and her nanna are very close, so it was a lovely thing for her to do,” explained Doreen. “She never really had her hair cut before, because I’d always just trim it. Now she loves her new hair and says that she can grow it back, which is more than what sick children can do. She’s delighted with it now and I’m so proud of her – she’s a little dote.”