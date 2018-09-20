Aoife lops off her long locks for sick kids

PLANS to enhance one of the county’s premier tourism attractions, the Browneshill Dolmen, may take as long as two years to finally be realised.

The Nationalist has learned that Carlow County Council recently met the OPW to discuss plans for the historic site, which includes widening the footpath to the dolmen and enhanced facilities in the area.

However, in a letter from the OPW to cllr Fergal Browne this week, the department has given a commitment to undertake the work ‘within two years’.

The OPW points out that its remit is ‘conservation and preservation’ and as the Browneshill Dolmen itself is not at risk, its priority will be directed to monuments elsewhere.

“There is a commitment from the OPW to widen the footpath, which is good news,” said cllr Fergal Browne, “but it is disappointing how long all this is taking. It took 17 years to acquire the land and now we’re told it could be another two years.

“There is certainly great scope for even more in the future, like a tea room, toilets, an information area and maybe a shop,” he suggested.

Cllr Browne also pointed to the results of a recent geophysical survey of the site, which indicated potential for even further exploration. This survey was carried out by Earthsound Archaeological Geophysics earlier this year and is the first one on the Browneshill Dolmen in more than four decades. Acting director of services Michael Brennan confirmed the local authority had recently met the OPW to discuss further enhancement of the dolmen as a tourism product.

“The Browneshill Dolmen is obviously a very important tourism site for Carlow, but also as part of Ireland’s Ancient East,” said Mr Brennan. “We are having tentative discussions with the OPW on how to enhance it from a tourism perspective,” he added.

Mr Brennan also spoke of the work that has been carried out by Carlow County Council at the Hacketstown Road on the approach to the Browneshill Dolmen. The work involved cutting back the overgrown areas on the approach to the dolmen, improving sight lines considerably and exposing the historic stone wall.