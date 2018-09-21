Networking event has good advice for businesswomen

A TRUCK and tractor run in memory of Friarstown’s Jack Nolan proved a wonderful success, raising funds for a cause that had been close to his heart. The Jack Nolan Memorial Run on Sunday 9 September featured tractors, trucks and vehicles departing from Palatine GAA clubhouse and heading out on different routes taking in Tullow, Rathoe and Jack’s home place of Friarstown.

The event was an undeniable success, with more than €6,500 being presented to the Holy Angels Day Care Centre. That figure is likely to exceed €7,000 with some monies still outstanding.

“You cannot thank people enough for their generosity,” said Jack’s good friend Fran Nolan. “It was just brilliant. It was a great crowd and you could not have picked a better day for it.”

Refreshments were served afterwards in the GAA clubhouse and special guest was ten-year-old Brandon Bolger, who is raising funds for youngsters in Crumlin Hospital.

The event coincided with the first anniversary of Jack’s death. A truck driver, Jack had been involved in previous runs for the Holy Angels, believing the children needed support. Fran from Graiguecullen decided to hold a similar event in his honour after his passing and Jack’s family were out in force to support the day.

They pair first met while working on road construction back in 1981 in Leighlinbridge and down through the years had attended many runs together.

“Jack meant a lot to me – he was a sound lad,” said Fran.