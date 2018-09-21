Jack Nolan truck and tractor run raised €7k for Holy Angels centre

CARLOW and Kilkenny Local Enterprise Offices will host a networking event to highlight National Women’s Enterprise Day 2018 on Thursday 18 October in Mount Juliet, Thomastown.

The event, which features inspirational innovator and athlete Sinead Kane and comedian Deirdre O’Kane, is designed to help businesswomen build connections to make business happen and to go from ‘local to global’. The event will encourage more women to set up their own businesses, expand their current enterprises and to increase national recognition of the essential role played by Ireland’s female entrepreneurs.

‘Entrepreneurial champion’ for the event this year is Catherine Roycroft, chief operations officer with the award-winning Cartoon Saloon company.

“Events like National Women’s Enterprise Day allow people to invest wisely in the development of their network by attending a tailored event designed with their business needs in mind,” she said.

“Our business success has been very much down to effective business networking, which has helped us to build by base of connections and in turn innovate by enterprise,” added Catherine.

To book your place on National Women’s Enterprise Day in Mount Juliet, log on to www.localenterprise.ie/kilkenny.