Natalia’s stunning artwork is part of nationwide tour

A YOUNG Tullow woman tasted success in Paris at the recent world cup of hairdressing.

Meg Doran and the Irish team finished fourth in the ONC Hairworld competition, the biggest beauty championship in the world. The 24-year-old joined Portlaoise’s John Coss and Maire Johnson from Dingle in claiming fourth-spot certificates in the hotly-contested ladies’ fashion category.

The Irish team was up against more than 80 talented squads from around the globe.

Each member prepared a day style, half-up and half-down, while they also did a separate up-style.

The success came as a complete surprise. Their goal was to win an award in the next few years, but there was little expectation for the team’s first stab at the competition.

“I was delighted, just chuffed. It was just emotional really,” said Meg. “We didn’t think we had a chance. This is our very first year competing and this team has not competed before.”

Making the achievement all the more impressive is that Meg is at the start of her hairdressing career, having just four years’ experience and qualified just two months ago. Meg works in Rustiq Salon, Tullow Street, Carlow under the guidance of Denise Walsh. There was also an additional challenge of doing the competition hairstyles on a mannequin’s head.

Meg added that the team received great support from its manager John Keegan.