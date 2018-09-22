Meg makes her mark at world cup of hairdressing

THE work of a talented young Carlow artist is on show as part of nationwide exhibition.

Fourteen-year-old Natalia Connolly’s stunning piece Skyline is currently being exhibited in the Highlanes Gallery in Drogheda.

Earlier this year, Natalia from Browneshill was a special merit winner in the Texaco Art Awards and an exhibition of award winners is currently on tour.

Natalia recently paid a visit to the Louth gallery to check out the exhibition first hand.

A second-year student in Presentation College, Natalia’s piece is a lino painting of the Dublin skyline.

The Carlow teen had been shopping with family in Dublin when she took a snap of the city skyline from the top of a car park on Jervis Street.

She carved out the print in lino in two different colours to create the striking image.

The exhibition is set to appear in Cork, Mayo and Belfast over the coming months

“It’s fantastic for her and it’s great encouragement to continue her art,” said proud mother Michelle Dempsey.