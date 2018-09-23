Night of music to raise funds for wheelchair-bound Rathvilly man

A NEW dedicated community policing unit is set to develop better relationships with the community and work towards a safer Carlow.

Last week saw the re-establishment of the community policing unit in Carlow town comprising one garda sergeant and three gardaí. The unit aims to maintain and nurture productive relationships with the various communities in Carlow.

The unit, under the stewardship of Sgt Conor Egan, is based at Carlow Garda Station. Sgt Egan is no stranger to Carlow, having lived in the town and worked in the Carlow district for the past 16 years. Joining him is Garda Ralph Holmes, who is a familiar face in the community, having built up many links with community groups and organisations over the past seven years. Completing the unit are Garda Liam Kavanagh and Garda Esmay Mannix. Garda Kavanagh is a native of Kilkenny and has vast experience in the community policing model, having served eight years in the Bridewell, Dublin. Garda Mannix hails from Cork city and has spent the last nine years with Carlow town gardaí. Garda Mannix is well known locally for her exploits on the soccer pitch and as a juvenile soccer referee.

The unit will have responsibility for supporting the various Community Alert and Neighbourhood Watch schemes, community text alert and taxi alert schemes and local business watch, as well as managing and promoting the campus watch at IT Carlow. It will also deliver schools programmes at both primary and second level, building relations with cultural, religious and ethnic groups, including the Rohingya community and recently resettled Syrian families in Carlow town.

Speaking of his new role, Sgt Egan said: “Carlow is a fantastic town with fantastic people; it really is a cosmopolitan town and is a microcosm of society. I look forward to working with all the stakeholders in the community – the business community, the education community, the voluntary and statutory services and sporting organisations in Carlow town.”

The unit was re-established under the direction of Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes and local Superintendent Aidan Brennan. It is part of the ***National Policing Plan 2018***, with community engagement and safer communities as its primary focus.

In addition, the community policing unit will also work closely with the divisional crime prevention officer, Sgt Peter McConnon. Sgt McConnon said: “Community policing and crime prevention are intrinsically linked. The establishment of this unit is a wonderful opportunity for the local community to work in unison with An Garda Síochána to make Carlow a safer and crime-intolerant society.”

The Community Policing Unit can be contacted at Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.