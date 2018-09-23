Community policing unit hopes to make Carlow a better place to live

A RATHVILLY man is seeking treatment in his fight to halt the terrible deterioration of his body and his quality of life. Forty-three-year-old Eamonn Lawler has been left wheelchair bound and reliant on others after receiving the devastating diagnosis of motor neuron disease (MND) late last year.

The civil servant was forced to move back to the family home in Carlow with his wife Marella from their life together in London. Carers now help him to get ready in the morning and evening.

Two years ago, Eamonn put in a wet room for his mother at the home in Coole, but now finds that he is the one who needs it. He is losing the use of his limbs and in recent months his speech has become slurred. There has been no talk of rehabilitation by his UK or Irish doctors, just managing his decline.

However, Eamonn has hope. He is not the type to accept what essentially amounts to a death sentence without a fight.

He has received a diagnosis of Lyme disease from two German clinics and the chronic form of the affliction can mimic symptoms of MND. For example, Eamonn suffers from muscle twitching, chronic fatigue and insomnia. These are symptoms of MND, but he was suspicious, as he has had them for years, whereas MND is known for its rapid aggression.

Eamonn said he was told by doctors that he had a ‘slow’ version of MND.

“Medical professionals were very dismissive. They didn’t want to listen,” he said. “The overwhelming talk is managing the decline. That just tears the heart out of you. You have an idea that it might be something else, but no-one wants to listen to you and they don’t want to get involved.”

Diagnosis of MND is also difficult. It’s typically a diagnosis of excluding other possible conditions.

There is little awareness in Ireland of Lyme disease and Eamonn says he has been diagnosed with it in Ireland.

The Carlow man has been forced to look abroad for solutions. The goal is to get treatment in Germany and Eamonn and his wife are putting in their own resources, while also fundraising to cover costs. The first phase of treatment could take up to six weeks, with follow-ups required every few months thereafter.

If he does not get treatment, he faces losing all mobility.

“It would be pretty horrific,” said Eamonn. “It could get to a point where my breathing and swallowing will be affected and I have no movement in any of my limbs. I won’t be able to sleep, need 24-hour-a-day care.”

The Rathvilly community has rowed in behind Eamonn and a fundraising concert will take place at Lawlor’s Bar on Friday 28 September.

Eamonn is known locally for his musical skills and his old band Jorum will perform. The combo features Rathvilly’s Stephen Murphy and Ger Cullen. Gabriel Kearns, AKA DJ Croc Rock, Seán and Bill D’Arcy and the Pub Crawlers will also take to the stage. And a gofundme page has been set up called ‘Eamonn’s Challenge’ with the goal of raising €120,000.

“The community in Rathvilly is second to none. When you are down, they are there for you. It’s such a close-knit community.”

The couple had to return to Carlow to get supports they would have struggled to avail of in the UK. Eamonn lauded the health services in Carlow. They supplied hoists to help him in and out of bed and in the bathroom, while the Irish Wheelchair Association provides two carers to help him every morning and evening.

Still, the couple’s lives have been turned upside-down. Eamonn said he was losing part of his humanity as he became increasingly dependent on others.

“You are not encouraged to walk so that you can manage the risk of falling. There is no maintaining your independence,” he said.

He feels guilty that he has upended his mother Colette’s quiet life by moving home. He is constantly thinking about his condition, researching it.

There is also a loss of privacy for Eamonn and Marella. It’s difficult just to go out by themselves. Marella said: “We are not like a married couple anymore. His bed is like a hospital bed.”

In addition to raising funds, the couple want to raise awareness of people who are forced to travel abroad to seek answers.

“Your life is on the line,” said Eamonn. “You are desperate to try something and research all of the options. One side is saying you are not going to get better. What would a medical professional here do if they were in the same boat? They would be trying all angles.”

Tickets (€10) for the benefit night are available at Mace, Rathvilly, the Tara Arms in Tullow and from Declan Clarke on 085 1209619. The concert starts at 9pm and there will be door prizes on the night. Eamonn’s Challenge Page can be found on gofundme.com.