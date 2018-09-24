Night of music to raise funds for wheelchair-bound Rathvilly man

COUNTY Carlow looks set to host the 2019 National Ploughing Championships, generating an economic impact for the county in excess of €36 million.

Speculation is rife that an area of land at Ballybrommell, Fenagh that will also include the nearby Fighting Cocks, has been selected by the National Ploughing Association (NPA) for the 2019 event, with the announcement expected this Thursday.

The Nationalist has learned that a number of landowners are involved in providing the site, while members of the local community have been hugely supportive about the prospect of hosting such a prestigious event. The NPA remains tight-lipped about where the 2019 event will be held, pointing out that the venue will be announced on the final day of the 2018 National Ploughing Championships, taking place this week in Screggan, Tullamore.

Co Carlow is certainly no stranger to hosting the ploughing championships, with the event first held in the county from 1988 to 1990 at Oak Park just outside Carlow town; then in 1996 the same venue hosted both the national and world events.

In 2002 and 2003, the national championships were back in the county, this time at Grangeford; then in 2006, both the national and world events were held at the Grangeford location.

The ploughing has grown significantly over the past few years, with almost 300,000 visitors expected over three days, an incredible 1,700 exhibitors and more than 300 competitors.

A National Ploughing Championships study carried by UCD in 2011 found that the event generates a massive economic impact of €36 million a year. Personal shopping accounted for over €7 million, with trade purchases in excess of €9.6 million. Hotels, B&Bs, public houses, food outlets and service stations in the area all stated that they experienced a dramatic increase in trade due to the championships.

Co Carlow looks set to benefit from the huge financial boost yet again.

“It would be fantastic for the area and a huge honour,” said one Fenagh resident, who did not wish to be named.

“It’s fantastic news, but I’m not prepared to say anything until the announcement,” said another.