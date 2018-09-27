Editors brief TDs and senators on the need to support Irish journalism

SHAUNA Rea Lacey, the Carlow Rose of Tralee who made such a positive impression in this year’s competition and subsequently in her appearance on The Late Late Show, is included in the line-up for next Saturday’s Follow me up to Carlow Eurovision special in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on 29 September at 8pm.

Besides her conversations with Daithí Ó Sé in The Dome, Tralee and with Late Late host Ryan Tubridy, Shauna also proved her fine singing ability as the Carlow Rose in the Kerry town.

The programme for Saturday’s concert is now complete, with local girl Kate Cullen named for the Rising Star slot on the night.

Eurovision winners Charlie McGettigan, Paul Harrington and Niamh Kavanagh will be the star attractions, while also lined up are Keith McDonald of the Showband Show fame and resident backing singers The Duettes. There will be the usual fine orchestral backing, with the concert under the musical direction of Ollie Hennessy, fresh from his appearance in that capacity at The Rose of Tralee.

As usual, MC John Candy will be the man with mic, keeping everything moving along smoothly on the night. The concert is being staged by 4 Lakes Productions.

Proceeds from the night will go to the County Carlow Hospice Committee. The hospice facility has been operational in the town’s District Hospital for some time, so the cause is one that’s close to the hearts of Carlow people.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 8pm, cost €25 and can be had from the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on 059 9142002, John Candy (087 2632324) or Patricia Wall, chairperson of the County Carlow Hospice Committee, on 087 6243068.