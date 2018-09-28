Editors brief TDs and senators on the need to support Irish journalism

A FABULOUS evening of music and song was held in aid of talented young musicians in Borris.

Sixteen students from the local vocational school and Comhaltas are off to Barcelona next month as part of the Creative Connexions Irish Catalan Festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday 25-28 October.

A memorable concert was held in the Step House Hotel recently to fund the trip.

The night saw performances from the school’s Grupa Cheoil, local combo the Looney Tuners, Jimmy Spruhan and friends, Japanese guitarist Junji Shirota, fiddle player Mareka Naito and cellist Alec Browne. Local Comhaltas players Dave Sheridan, Eric Butler and friends also performed, while vocational school student Jack Gladney sang a solo.

The night was attended by around 150 people and raised more than €2,500 for the students.

“It was a lovely evening,” said Borris VS music teacher Ciarán Somers. “We had choirs, traditional music and solo singers. Everyone gave their time for free.”

Mr Somers said the Barcelona event was a “fantastic opportunity” for the school’s young musicians. They will take part in workshops, performances and learn Catalan music, which bears similarities to traditional Irish music.

They will also get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with John Sheahan of the Dubliners.

There is a strong tradition of music in Borris VS from choirs to traditional music, but this will be first time the school’s musicians will make an international trip.