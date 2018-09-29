Top award for three Carlow Gala stores

THE celebrations to mark five decades of education and learning in Rathoe NS were all-encompassing and incorporated the official opening of its new Sona autism unit.

From a lovely Mass, concelebrated by Bishop Denis Nulty and Fr Jim O’Connell in the early afternoon of Saturday 15 September to the cutting of the ribbon by board of management chairperson Anne McMahon on state-of-the-art extension, it was a case of remembering the past but looking to the future in providing the community’s educational needs.

A poignant part of the ceremony was the unveiling of a commemorative seat called ‘Rachael’s bench’ in memory of much-loved pupil Rachael Drought, who sadly passed away in August 2016, shortly after having graduated from sixth class.

The guests were then welcomed into the school for light refreshments and to take a trip down memory lane via the old photographs, memorabilia, books and roll books that were on display for all to peruse.

But the festivities didn’t end there, because after the youngsters were safely tucked up at home, weary after the day’s excitement, their parents, staff and members of the community enjoyed a social event in Tullow Rugby Club to finish off the celebrations.

Principal Bláthnaid McDermott would like to thank staff, parents and children who helped to make it such a successful and memorable day.