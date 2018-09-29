Rathoe NS celebrates 50 years with official opening of autism unit

Top award for three Carlow Gala stores

Thursday, September 27, 2018

THREE local Gala convenience stores were presented with the Gala BEST Award for excellence in retail at the company’s annual conference. Hegarty’s Gala, Carlow, Kane’s Gala, Burrin Road, Carlow and Gala Bunclody each received Best awards at the annual event.

Lisa Kenny of Gala Retail with Terry Kane from Kane’s Gala, Burrin Road, Carlow

The award is granted to outstanding stores following a comprehensive and independent assessment process under the Gala business excellence standards tool (BEST) programme.

The conference also marked a celebration of 20 years in business for the Gala Retail Group, celebrating its achievements and those of its retailers.

“We offer our congratulations to all of the Carlow stores who have been recognised for excellence in retailing in the Gala group’s 20th year in business,” said Gala chief executive Gary Desmond.

“These stores provide a fantastic service to their customers day in, day out and are among the best retailers in the Gala group. We wish all our award winners from Carlow another successful year and look forward to celebrating their future successes,” he added.

By Suzanne Pender
