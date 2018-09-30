Top award for three Carlow Gala stores

THE inspiring bravery of a seven-year-old girl battling a rare form of cancer has prompted a huge outpouring of support in Carlow, with more than €30,000 raised in just over a week.

Callie Kavanagh from Chapelstown Gate, Carlow was diagnosed with a cancer named Ewing’s Sarcoma in May and is currently undergoing treatment in St John’s Ward at Crumlin children’s hospital. Daughter of Adam and Shauna (née Collins), a GoFundMe page was sent up just 12 days ago by a family friend to help support the Kavanaghs through this difficult time and, if possible, fulfil Callie’s dream of going to Disney World when she’s feeling better.

Such was the response that yesterday (Monday), the total raised for Callie stood at an amazing €30,260 from a goal of €15,000.

“People have been unbelievable,” said Callie’s mum Shauna. “We’re been blown away with how good people have been.”

A first-class pupil at Bennekerry NS, Callie began experiencing pain in her left leg in October 2017, a pain that got progressively worse, leaving the little girl in excruciating and agonising pain. Shauna explains that it wasn’t until last May that Callie was finally diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma following the discovery of a “massive tumour” on her pelvis.

“She was in horrendous pain. It started off as night pain and then got progressively worse; she was walking with a limp but we were being dismissed the whole time,” explains Shauna.

The family attended a consultant and A&E numerous times over those agonising eight months, but Callie’s condition was never fully explained, described by medics as everything from growing pains to “a pain cycle”.

“I knew it wasn’t a pain cycle,” said her determined mother. “At one stage in A&E they described her as an enigma; they didn’t know what was wrong with her.”

The Kavanagh family pushed relentlessly for Callie to be given an MRI under general anaesthetic. This procedure means that young children can avoid the almost impossible situation of them remaining still and enduring an MRI while fully awake.

“There is only one place in Ireland where you can get an MRI under general anaesthetic and that’s at Crumlin hospital, but you just can’t get in there – the demand is incredible,” said Shauna. “Even with private health insurance, it doesn’t make a difference. To wait as an outpatient, it is 21 months – we just couldn’t get in.

“It wasn’t the consultant’s fault; his hands were tied,” admitted Shauna.

Little Callie did try a regular MRI at Naas General Hospital, but the confined nature of an MRI machine proved too much for the then six-year-old. “She was barely walking at that stage,” explained Shauna.

“It was terrible. We had nowhere to go at that stage; she couldn’t go back to A&E. It was only when I sent the consultant a video of her in incredible pain that we finally got an appointment for the MRI under general anaesthetic,” said Shauna.

Last May, just fifteen minutes into the two-and-a-half-hour MRI procedure under general anaesthetic, Callie’s massive tumour was discovered.

“They said from the very beginning that they weren’t looking at palliative care; they were looking at treating it,” said Shauna positively.

Callie begins her sixth round of chemotherapy this week, a treatment that takes place every three weeks over three days. Surgery and radiotherapy will follow, but thankfully the future is now looking really bright for the family.

“Her last MMR showed that the tumour is shrinking. She’s in really good form and is brilliant … she takes it all in her stride,” said Shauna.

Shauna, who works as a psychotherapist at St Patrick’s Hospital in Dublin and privately from Dr Gerry Moran’s surgery in Carlow, has given up work to look after Callie. Shauna and Adam also have two sons – ten-year-old Rían and Donagh (4).

“People have been so kind and Bennekerry school have been amazing. Her class send her little letters … it’s lovely,” said Shauna.

To help Callie fulfil her dream and to support the family, see www.gofundme.com/supporting-callie-through-treatment.