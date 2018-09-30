Uproar over new format for First Communion day

St Leo’s girls get top marks in junior

Thursday, September 27, 2018

TEN students from St Leo’s College, Carlow achieved maximum marks in their recent junior certificate exam, scoring an impressive 10As and a distinction.

Anna Colgan from Rathvilly, Niamh Millward from Athy, Orlaith Murray from Ballyadams and Sapphire Gao from Bagenalstown all achieved the highest marks that they could possibly reach in the state exam. Under the new grading system, students who achieve 90% to 100% in their English papers are awarded a distinction as opposed to an A mark.

St Leo’s College students Anna Colgan and Orlaith Murray (back) and Sapphire Gao and Niamh Millward, who all scored 10 As in their junior certificate exams

Clare McHugh, principal of St Leo’s College, which is the largest secondary school in the county, is delighted with the girls’ success.

“They’re into studying, music, debating, sport, athletics and dancing. They’re all very well rounded, beautiful girls,” Ms McHugh told The Nationalist. “It’s a wonderful tribute to themselves, their parents, their teachers and the staff in the school,” she added.

By Elizabeth Lee
