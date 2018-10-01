St Leo’s girls get top marks in junior

THERE was widespread shock in the parish of Askea, Bennekerry and Tinryland last week when long-serving parish priest Fr Tom Little informed parents that they will have to organise their children’s First Holy Communion days themselves.

The Nationalist has been contacted by a number of parents this week expressing concern at this sudden change in the parish’s First Holy Communion programme.

At a series of meetings last week, the parents of children attending second class in the parish’s five national schools were told by Fr Little that they could choose any regular Sunday Mass during the month of May next year at which their child could make their First Communion.

Traditionally, the children from the schools involved – Bennekerry NS, Tinryland NS Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc, Askea BNS and Askea GNS – would be designated a special day in which they would all receive the sacrament with their classmates. Fr Little’s proposal could mean that the children won’t necessarily make their Communion on the same day as their school friends, while questions still surround the children’s participation in the actual ceremonies.

Fr Little told the shocked parents of the 200-plus families involved that his suggestion was aimed at encouraging parents to get more actively involved in their children’s First Communion preparation and to attended weekly Mass.

The Nationalist also believes Fr Little’s suggestion was a measure against the commercialisation of First Holy Communion, which places huge financial pressure on some parents.

The parish priest’s proposals sparked robust debate among the parents at meetings last Tuesday and Wednesday night. Some parents were outraged that their children’s classes could potentially be split up, while others were concerned about the involvement of their children in the actual ceremony.

Usually, pupils would have the opportunity to get actively involved in the First Communion Mass by bringing up the offertory gifts, singing or doing the readings, but in the context of a regular Sunday Mass their participation is uncertain.

In Tinryland and Bennekerry national schools, because there’s only one school in each village, it could logistically be easier for the parents to organise one special ceremony for the entire class of pupils getting their Communion. In the Askea area, however, with its three schools – Holy Family BNS, Holy Family GNS and the Gaelscoil – it’s possible they could all be vying for space on the same Sunday in one church.

If the proposal goes ahead, there’s also concern over whether the children from the Gaelscoil will have their traditional Mass as Gaeilge.

When Fr Little revealed his controversial proposals last week, there was widespread shock among the parents and The Nationalist has been informed that a petition was set up in at least one of the schools.

Parents in contact with The Nationalist have expressed a willingness to work with Fr Little and the parish team. It is also understood that Fr Little is due to meet the principals of all five schools today (Tuesday) to progress the plans.

“The details have to be ironed out – it’s not at all cut and dried,” one insider, who wishes to remain anonymous, told The Nationalist.

Fr Little himself didn’t respond to attempts made by The Nationalist to reach him, while it’s also unknown where Bishop Denis Nulty stands on the matter.