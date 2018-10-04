Uproar over new format for First Communion day

FROM seasoned officers to rookies and from helicopters to horses, it was all hands-on-deck last week when gardaí unleashed their latest assault on crime.

Eighteen people were arrested by gardaí when Operation Thor – Project Storm was activated in the county on Tuesday. Operation Thor is a policing initiative aimed at preventing crime, disrupting criminal activity and enhancing community engagement in the Kilkenny/Carlow division. Of the 18 arrests, 16 people were detained for questioning for a range of alleged offences, including theft, assault, fraud, burglary and criminal damage. Ten were charged and will appear at local sittings of Carlow and Kilkenny district courts in the coming weeks. A total of 36 checkpoints targeting the movement of local criminal groups were carried out during the operation, resulting in one arrest and the seizure of five vehicles under the Road Traffic Acts. The operation was led by gardaí from the Carlow/Kilkenny division, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, with 25 trainee gardaí drafted in from Templemore.

A number of community engagement activities led by the newly re-established community policing unit took pace during the day also, including road safety workshops at local schools. Youngsters were delighted with visits from the garda mounted unit, while pedestrians and motorists around Carlow town were pleasantly surprised to see the boys in blue on horseback.