Carlow MABS has one of shortest waiting times

FIVE food-producing companies from Co Carlow have been shortlisted for this year’s Irish food awards, Blas na hÉireann. The Carlow Brewing Company, Seery’s Heatherfield Ltd, Sunshine Juice, the Chocolate Garden of Ireland and the Village Dairy have all beaten the competition to reach the penultimate stage of this year’s awards.

They’ll have their food products tasted, compared and judged at the final of the Blas na Éireann awards in Dingle on Thursday.

The awards are the biggest blind tasting of produce in the country. The criteria on which the product is judged, as well as the judging system itself, is now recognised as an international industry standard. The judging system was developed by Blas na hÉireann with the Food Science Department of UCC.

During the first round of judging, which took place over the course of four weeks in June and July, over 2,500 entries were judged, but after a comprehensive tasting process just five contestants were left in each category.