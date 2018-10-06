Field day in Nurney raised €6k for school

OVER its 25 years, Carlow MABS (Money Advice and Budgeting Service) has worked with over 9,000 clients presenting with a total debt of nearly €165.5 million. Astonishingly, of this total owed, almost €8.5 million has been repaid by clients to their creditors directly through the MABS special budget account.

From this week, Carlow MABS will no longer exist, but will provide the exact same service under the new title of South Leinster Money Advice and Budgeting Service CLG.

The restructuring is due to the regionalisation policy of the Citizens’ Information Board, which is the core funder of MABS. The local voluntary board of directors will be replaced by a regional board, heralding a new beginning for the service, which was launched in 1993.

Carlow MABS staff this week acknowledged the invaluable work undertaken by current and past board members, who came from a variety of backgrounds, including the HSE (Tusla), the Department of Social Welfare, St Vincent de Paul, Carlow Co Council, Carlow Lions Club, Carlow District Credit Union and Carlow Development Partnership, to name but a few. All these board members volunteered and gave of their myriad of skills and time freely to run this excellent service for the people of Carlow over the past 25 years.

Over that time, Carlow MABS has provided a free and confidential money management and advice service. The main purpose of MABS is to assist people in dealing with their existing debt difficulties and to help them to begin to manage their own resources.

The past 25years have seen enormous changes in the issues with which MABS clients present to the service and in how they respond to their needs.

From the outset, Carlow MABS has provided direct money management advice, which often means the renegotiation of loans and improving money management skill until clients are ready to do this by themselves. It also advocates self-help, providing a money management guide for budgeting and dealing with debt, either directly with a money advisor or through MABS website.

Community education has formed a cornerstone of its service, as it believes this supports prevention through information before families or individuals get into financial difficulties. Since 1995, Carlow MABS has delivered money management and budgeting skills courses to numerous community groups, disability services and second-level secondary schools.

More recently, Carlow MABS provided a service called the debt relief notice (DRN) through the Insolvency Service of Ireland. Since July 2015, 48 clients have had an average of €17, 280.44 written off, giving these clients a fresh start. Carlow MABS has five qualified approved intermediaries to deal with the demand for DRNs.

It has also delivered the Abhaile service, where a court mentor is available to help clients in relation to court attendance when their family home is at risk. Since October 2015, over 149 mortgage cases have been dealt with by Carlow MABS’s dedicated mortgage arrears advisor.

Carlow MABS, now South Leinster Money Advice and Budgeting CLG, will continue adhering to its policy of a short waiting time, with new clients being seen within two to three days. Opening hours at its Tullow Street office will remain Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, including lunchtime.

Carlow MABS has one of the shortest waiting times in the national MABS service.