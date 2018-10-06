Carlow MABS has one of shortest waiting times

ONE of the longest-running field days in the county made its return recently.

The Nurney field day, which raises funds for the local primary school, has been running for the last 40 years.

The field day is typically held in June, but was postponed to September due to a clash with Carlow footballers’ Leinster SFC semi-final against Laois. However, the rescheduled field day enjoyed an Indian summer in terms of weather.

The wheel of fortune and bottle stall were features of the day, while there were crafts on sale from talented locals including crochet, knitted blankets and wooden key rings.

There were plenty of fun activities, a soccer tournament and running races. There was also a delicious takeaway sponsored by Rico’s Takeaway in Leighlinbridge.

The reason for the event’s longevity is the cross-community support for the school, said principal Martin Duffy.

“I would say a lot of people in the community get involved and help out on the day, even those that do not have kids in the school anymore. They are coming out year in, year out,” said Mr Duffy. “A lot of former students would come back as well.”

This year’s event raised a fantastic €6,000 for the school.

Funds go towards bus hire for pupils’ swimming sessions and subsidising the Music Generation programme in the school and a creative arts programme.

“It’s a major fundraiser for us and it helps to bring the cost down for parents,” said Mr Duffy.