Parish priest rows back on Communion plan as harmony prevails

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar expressed his confidence that IT Carlow will become a technical university in 2019.

Speaking to The Nationalist during his recent visit to the town, the taoiseach stated that he was “personally committed” to the provision of a technical university for the southeast, the only area in the country without a university.

“I am disappointed it has taken so long,” he admitted, while encouraging Waterford IT and IT Carlow to continue working towards it, before indicating that an application for a technical university was expected within a week.

“The new University of Technology for Dublin will be established on 1 January next year, three months away. I want the southeast to be next. Everyone needs to work towards a technology university in the southeast next year,” he insisted.

The taoiseach offered his firm belief that university status would “double or even treble” economic growth in the southeast, encouraging “bright kids to stay in the region”.

“I know Kilkenny and Carlow Education Training Board and IT Carlow have already developed a number of new training courses in the precision engineering and manufacturing sector. These kinds of collaborations will be at the heart of the smart economy of the future,” the taoiseach said.

The taoiseach was also confident that the Institute of Further Education and Tyndall College would be finally open in December this year, following the appointment of a new contractor. Work on the site suddenly ground to a halt last June when UK-based Carillion Construction went bust.

The taoiseach was in Carlow last Thursday to attend the County Carlow Chamber Awards 2018 in Visual and also took the opportunity to visit IT Carlow.

“I was really delighted to get the opportunity to spend half the day in Carlow and get a feel for the town,” he said. “I was very impressed by IT Carlow and the extent to which its students are from all over,” he added.

The taoiseach complimented Visual Arts Centre, describing it as “a fabulous space that I wouldn’t mind having in my constituency either”.

Mr Varadkar accepted that different parts of the country are experiencing increased prosperity faster than others, but spoke of the advantages of a place like Carlow, which didn’t have the high rents or traffic issues of Dublin. “Carlow is a good place to live and work,” he said.

“There are now almost 2.3 million people at work, more than at any point in the history of this state. Carlow’s track record in attracting and retaining investment is a strong endorsement of what you have to offer,” he said.

“There has been a 35% increase in foreign direct investment employment in Carlow since 2012. Last year alone, the number of jobs in Carlow from companies helped by the IDA increased by 9%,” said the taoiseach

Mr Varadkar stated the government’s new economic development strategy, the Future Jobs Programme, will set out a vision for the next phase of Ireland’s economic and enterprise development. “It will focus on areas like improving productivity, building resilience, creating and maintaining quality employment, jobs that will still exist in 20 years time and those that don’t yet,” he said.

On the issue of rural regeneration, the taoiseach indicated that €1 billion had been invested nationally over the past ten years and, as part of the 2019 scheme, the government was encouraging opinions from towns and villages on what would make a difference to their area.

“The new €1 billion rural and €2 billion urban redevelopment and regeneration funds launched under Project Ireland 2040 will be game changers for communities and groups across the country,” said the taoiseach. “There are opportunities here for Carlow and I look forward to seeing what ambitious projects you develop.”

Farming was another topic raised with the taoiseach, who assured that government was “keeping a close eye on the fodder situation”. He spoke of the measures already undertaken by government in light of the challenges facing farmers and offered his assurances that minister Michael Creed and deputy Pat Deering, chairman of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, were committed to negotiations around CAP reform, with increased focus on maintaining and protecting the environment.

On a lighter note, taoiseach Varadkar, a known Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling fan, was asked whether he had read the latest instalment, co-written by Borris native Sarah Breen.

“Eimear McLysaght, as you know, the other author of the book, sent me an advance copy, which I will read over the mid-term break,” the taoiseach smiled.