Maths whiz Clíodhna wins €20k scholarship for third-level studies

NINE Co Carlow projects will share just over €786,000 under the National Town and Village Renewal Scheme announced this week.

The communities were selected for a variety of tourism, amenity, enterprise and community development projects, which have been designed in consultation with community and business champions across the county.

The recipients include Ardattin, which will receive €100,000 to create a digital hub, marketing, tourism information and so forth. Ballinkillen/Lorum will get €71,332 for village enhancement, including the opening of a café. Clonmore will receive €68,732 for the opening of a community and enterprise hub and tourism initiatives. Grange looks set to acquire €51,218 for village enhancement, while Kildavin receives €100,000 for the development of a playground and tourism initiatives.

Myshall has been allocated €99,207 for village enhancement and a heritage trail. A total of €99,532 will be given to Tinnahinch for village enhancement and tourism. Tinryland will receive €100,000 for graveyard enhancement, a bus shelter and tourism, while Tullow will get €96,097 for enhancement works and tourism initiatives.

“This announcement gives a real boost to communities in towns and villages across Co Carlow and shows that the partnership approach adopted by Carlow County Council in respect of this scheme is helping to achieve investment for the county,” said county council cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue.

“I would encourage all towns and villages across Carlow which have not yet applied for this scheme to give it serious consideration, because these successful projects have shown that a community could be awarded a life-altering amount of funding for many varying projects,” he added.

The county council’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan revealed that the council has been awarded €2.3 million in government grants since the establishment of the town and village schemes in late 2016.

Deputy Pat Deering also welcomed the announcement, stating it “gives a real boost to communities in towns and villages across Carlow”.