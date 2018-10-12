Mick and Frank raise €9,000 in 2,000km endurance cycle

CREATIVE talent was in abundance at this year’s Tullow Show and last week the youngsters who created this vista of original work got their chance to proudly take a bow. The annual prize-giving for the winners of the various art competitions at the show took place in Tullow Community School, with scores of children from schools around the region in attendance.

“We gave out more than 70 prizes to children from all the different schools, including a new category for us this year, a special needs category,” explained show committee member Clodagh Byrne.

“That new category was very well subscribed, which was great, and you could see the children had really put their hearts and souls into it, which was fantastic,” she added.

Prizes were awarded across areas such as handwriting, poetry, art and essay writing, with close to 1,000 entries received this year.

“The schools are just fantastic, I really can’t praise the teachers, the school principals, the school secretaries enough, because they are the ones who get behind this and really drive it. We very much appreciate their efforts,” said Clodagh.

The prize-giving was attended by a large number of parents, school principals and teachers, with Tullow Show chairman John Nolan presenting the prizes.

A delighted Clonegal NS won the prize for best large school, with Kiltegan NS taking top honours as the best small school.