Mick and Frank raise €9,000 in 2,000km endurance cycle

CARLOVIANS weren’t the only ones to savour the long summer, with the local bee population also thriving. Beekeepers in Carlow described 2018 as an exceptional year for colonies and increased honey production.

Chairperson of the Carlow Beekeepers’ Association John Blanche said: “It’s a major improvement. Colonies are going into winter are well populated with bee populations that I haven’t seen in a number of years.”

The yield of honey locally is around 50lb per hive, which nearly matches the record highs of 1989.

John believes this was due to several reasons, including the banning of bee-harming pesticides, a remarkably long and hot summer and the successful tackling of the lethal Varroa mite. The heatwave allowed the rearing of the bee brood to continue for longer, while more pollen was available.

However, John said conditions would have been even more favourable if there had been a small bit of rain to accompany the extraordinarily high temperatures. “It would have made a major difference; the white clover didn’t yield at all.”

The Varroa mite has been particularly devastating for bees, but spraying natural oxalic acid has proven very effective in getting the problem under control.

John also lauded the role of farmers in helping the bees. “Without the farming community, we could not function. I would be high in praise of them and I’d hope our bees would benefit their crops, mainly oilseed rape.”

The Carlow Beekeepers’ Association has been rejuvenated in recent years. Four years ago, the branch had only six members. There was talk of amalgamating with other beekeeping groups, but a reinvigorated effort to attract new members was successful. Now, the club has around 35 members, with the future looking positive. A showcase of an apiary or bee home earlier this year received a great reception to curious newcomers.

“A lot of people have expressed an interest in beekeeping, so that number could rise dramatically,” said John, who has over 50 years of beekeeping experience.

Keith Pearce, a Dublin beemaster, will give a lecture at the Tullow Resource Centre this Friday, 12 October, at 7.30pm.

There is still plenty of scope for improvement and to develop beekeeping in Ireland. To further help the bees, John suggests that hedges wouldn’t be cut until early August, as there are still blossoms.

John also cited countries like Estonia, which has a population of 1.8m bees and 22,000 beekeepers, while Ireland has a little over 3,000 beekeepers. “There is so much honey that could be produced, but is going by the wayside each year,” said John.

Consumption of honey in Ireland is over 2,000 tonnes a year, but the country can only produce 250 tonnes. The imbalance between supply and demand can also be seen on a global scale. This leads to some honey being adulterated or reduced in quality by producers adding something like corn syrup. Manuka Honey, for example, has been susceptible to imitators masquerading as the real thing.

Anyone interested in the Carlow Beekeeping Association can contact John on 087 2429150.