Beekeepers buzzing after sweet summer

TWO local cyclists completed one of the world’s toughest endurance races, finishing first in their category and raising over €9,000 for charity in one long, gruelling swoop.

After the epic 2,150km bike race, Clonegal’s Mick Foley remarked that he used his last bit of energy to ensure he didn’t drop the Race Around Ireland trophy when it was handed to himself and his teammate, Bunclody’s Frank Burke.

Starting and finishing in Trim, they took on 20,000m of climbing, including some of the major climbs in the country such as the Mamore Gap in Donegal, the Gap of Dunloe in Kerry and Mount Leinster. They tackled exhaustion and hazardous conditions, but completed the cycle in just under 95 hours, cycling six-hour shifts, 24 hours a day. In doing so, they won the relay pair section.

It stretched the two men to their limits, but there was little they would change after completing the feat, which raised €9,140 for Wexford hospice.

“Everything went pretty much well to plan,” said Mick. “I really don’t think it could have gone any better.”

The team was backed by a support crew of a dozen friends, who gave them vital help over the trek.

“I loved every bit of it. It sounds perverse,” remarked Frank. “The group just bonded and gelled well. They were in good form, so it would put you in good form.”

The biggest challenge was getting sufficient rest between stints on the bike. Mick found it difficult to sleep and recover. “I would not be a good sleeper at the best of times, but I got around six hours for the week,” he said.

“You’re trying to wind down from one stage and you start thinking about the next one. Before you know it, it’s time to get going again. The more you worry about it, the less you sleep.”

He did find himself falling asleep easily in Galway on one occasion, but it just so happened that he was cycling at the time.

A gruelling cycle around Malin Head in darkness also stuck out for Frank as a low point. “The night was horrendous. You wouldn’t put out the neighbour’s bucket in it. It was shocking,” he said.

The highlights burn bright, though. The camaraderie in the team and a memorable cycle in the early hours through Wexford, where family and friends, including members of the Racing 795 and Slaney Valley Cycling Club, turned out on the roadside to support them. It seemed that every corner they went around, there was someone they knew out supporting them. They had built up a handsome lead, so they had time to stop and chat.

“It was brilliant, that was definitely the highlight for me,” said Mick.

When Frank took to the bike to navigate Mount Leinster, he was supported by members of the Racing 795 Club around Nine Stones, who jogged up the steep inclines beside him. “There would be a bit of a chat and it would take your mind off what you were doing. It was fantastic,” said Frank.

The pair expressed their gratitude to their support team, sponsors, families and supporters in recent months.