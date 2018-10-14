Shauna joins A-list celebs as one of Ireland’s top women under 30

POTENTIALLY life-saving equipment has been launched this week in Bagenalstown in the shape of the town’s first public defibrillator. The defibrillator is located outside the premises of Apex Injury and Rehabilitation Clinic on Kilcarrig Street and is operated by Bagenalstown Cardiac First Responders (CFR) in conjunction with Bagenalstown Improvement Group, local gardaí and the Apex clinic.

Since going live with the National Ambulance Service last December, Bagenalstown CFR has answered 30 call-outs in the local community. They help people in cases of heart attack, cardiac arrest, stroke or choking within a 5km radius of the town.

“If any of these scenarios happen in your company, please call 999 immediately and be sure to give the right eircode,” said Paddy Kelly chairperson/co-ordinator of Bagenalstown CFR. “The eircode is vital to ensure the speedy attendance of both the CFR and the ambulance. When the 999 call goes in, the CFR group gets notified at the same time as the ambulance service.

“Because we live locally, we can be on the scene within those first vital minutes before the ambulance arrives ‒ which could take up to an hour.”

The aim of Bagenalstown CFR is to recruit more volunteers to ensure 24/7 cover and therefore it’s currently recruiting new volunteers. If you are 18 years or over and live within a 5km radius of town, they would be delighted to hear from you.

If anyone from Kilcarraig Street, Pairc Mhuire, Station Road or any part of the town is interested in learning how to do CPR and use an AED, please contact Bagenalstown Cardiac First Responders Facebook page, 086 2440728 or any CFR volunteer.

The life-saving device will be covered by CCTV.