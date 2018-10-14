Bagenalstown gets its first public defib

CARLOW Rose of Tralee Shauna Ray Lacey was last week named as one of the 30 most important women under the age of 30 in Ireland.

The Carlow woman received the honour from Aisling O’Toole, editor of U Magazine, at a glittering awards night on Tuesday 2 October at the Iveagh Hotel in Dublin. “When she contacted me about it initially, I messaged her back, asking if she was sure she got the right person!” a delighted Shauna laughed.

At the ceremony she rubbed shoulders with the likes of models Roz Purcell and Rosanna Davison, singer Solé and author Stephanie Preissner. Shauna wasn’t at all fazed by such glitterati, telling The Nationalist that she wasn’t nervous because “we were all equal”.

“It was a fabulous night of celebration – deadly women celebrating other deadly women,” Shauna continued. “In a roomful of all these women, I thought it was great just to be nominated, but when Aisling started telling my story (during the presentation), I couldn’t believe that I’d won. I was so shocked!”

Shauna received the Trailblazer Award for her social contribution and activism after she stunned a worldwide audience at this year’s Rose of Tralee Festival. Not only was she the first mother to take part in the competition, but she also spoke about her parents’ addiction to heroin. She is seen as having opened up the competition to other mothers and, while she didn’t actually win, she became known as the people’s Rose.

“Lots of women thought that they weren’t good enough to enter the Rose of Tralee. They thought that you had to come from a certain background or have a certain level of education. People now say to me that they feel that they can get up on that stage now, too,” Shauna continued, adding that Ciara Dooley, a former Carlow Rose, has been “amazing” in her support.

Shauna is mother to three-year-old Emmy and is the daughter of Angela Ray and the late Francis Lacey. Shauna stunned the Rose of Tralee audience by describing what it was like to grow up with both parents as heroin addicts. That led her to appear alongside her mother, who’s now four years clean of drugs, on The Late Late Show.

“That was really great; I met a lot of cool people there,” she said, adding that their interview was shorter than she had expected, but that she felt the show focused too much on the negative aspects of her background. “There’s much more to me than my past, you know,” she says simply.

For the next year, Shauna will continue advocating for young mothers while representing her county as its Rose. She intends to visit schools and would love to make more TV appearances. “My dream is to have my own television show that I could use as a platform to inspire other people,” she says.

Watch this space!