Shauna joins A-list celebs as one of Ireland’s top women under 30

IT’S official – Carlow will host the 2019 National Ploughing Championships at a site in Ballintrane, Fenagh.

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh made the long-anticipated official announcement at the ploughing prize-winners’ banquet in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore on Sunday evening.

The event will take place from 17-19 September 2019, with almost 300,000 people expected to descend on the area, giving an enormous economic boost to the county.

“We are delighted to be staging the event in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow, as the site has all of the criteria to qualify it as an excellent place to stage next year’s ploughing,” said Anna May.

Three main landowners in the Ballintrane area are involved in hosting the event – Seamus Quirke and his father Seamie, the neighbouring farm of Henry and Cody Nolan, and also on land owned by the Brennan brothers, who are originally from Kilkenny.

A total of 25 other landowners in the area will provide areas for car parking, road access and so forth, making an estimated 900 acres available to the NPA for the 2019 event.

“It’s great for the area and hopefully it will have a knock-on effect for everyone, all the businesses and shops in the area,” said Seamus Quirke, who took over the running of the family farm from his father Seamie a number of years ago.

The NPA has traditionally stayed in an area for a maximum of three years, so hopes are high that next year might be the first of many ploughing events for the Carlow venue, including the 2021 worlds.

“The deal is for 2019 only, so we’ll see how that goes first, but it might be on the cards for other years. But they’ll look how things go and make sure that everything goes smoothly first,” said Seamus.

Seamus confirmed that they have already sown grass on the areas required for the trade areas and the ploughing competitions in 2019, but other than that, it’s business as usual on all the farms involved for the next year.

“It was probably the worse-kept secret in all of Ireland,” smiled Seamus. “It was hairy enough at times, making sure all the administration involved worked out, so it’s nice to get it out in the open now and its all guns blazing for 2019,” he added.

Deputy Pat Deering this week welcomed the news that the event will be held in Ballintrane.

“The news that the National Ploughing Championships are coming to Carlow next year is great for the whole county and will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase what Carlow has to offer,” he said.

“I hope that the 88th National Ploughing Championships will surpass all records set at previous events. I really believe there will be a record turnout in Carlow in 2019,” he added.

Current World Ploughing conventional champion, Carlow’s Eamonn Tracey, was honoured at the winners’ banquet on Sunday night to mark his world and national wins in 2018.

Hopes are high that Eamonn can now go on to win his tenth consecutive national title on home soil next year.