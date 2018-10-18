Carlow gets the nod to host 2019 ploughing championships … finally

MORE than 30 students from Spain immersed themselves into everyday life in Carlow by spending three weeks in local schools.

The teenagers from the city of Vigo were guests at a welcome reception by mayor of Carlow Ken Murnane.

Twenty-four of them attended Tyndall College during their visit, while 14 more spent time in Coláiste Lorcáin, Castledermot in the programme facilitated by English Language Ireland.

These school integration programmes are sponsored by the local government in Vigo and passionately supported by Vigo’s lord mayor Abel Caballero.

In her address at the town hall, managing director of English Language Ireland Ruth Coffey thanked the principals, vice-principals and staff at the hosting schools for their kind facilitation of the programme. She particularly mentioned the hosting families who not only opened their doors but also their hearts to these visiting students, adopting and integrating them for the duration of the stay and possibly beyond!

Ms Coffey outlined to cllr Murnane the economic value of the English language sector to Carlow town by saying that her company had created more than 6,000 bed nights over six weeks during summer 2018.