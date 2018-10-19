Alexander’s over the moon after winning Carlow’s first-ever busking contest

CARLOW Special Olympics athletes were lauded at a special event in the town hall recently.

Carlow County Council held a reception to celebrate the participation and achievements of local competitors who featured in the 2018 Special Olympic Games in June.

Around 40 competitors from local clubs represented Leinster at the national games, including the Delta Centre, Carlow Special Olympics Club, BEAM Services, Pitfield Special Olympics Club in Castledermot and Care Services in Tinahely. They brought back medals of every grade in a variety of disciplines such as athletics, gymnastics, basketball and equestrian as well as some equally priceless memories and friendships.

County council cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue hosted proceedings and congratulated the athletes who were presented with certificates.

The event was attended by Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty, deputy Pat Deering, senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Carlow Chamber president Yvonne Jones, several county councillors and council staff.

Barry Olwill from the Carlow Special Olympics Club spoke of his pride in representing Carlow at the games. Barry had been delighted to be a part of the Leinster team which won the Division 1 basketball gold. He also spoke of making new friends and how he was looking forward to future competitions.

Many lasting friendships were made at the national finals, with the Carlow competitors billeted together in Maynooth.

The athletes had a ball on the night, taking selfies with Bishop Nulty and enjoying the well-deserved recognition.

Shay Conroy, a volunteer with Carlow Special Olympics Club, said the event was a special night for athletes and their families. He said that Special Olympics continues to go from strength to strength locally.

“It has been a huge year for Special Olympics. There are more people involved and we will be starting back shortly with our leagues in bowling, basketball, swimming and athletics. Carlow is particularly strong in supporting people with disabilities through all the services. The community is just very supportive,” added Shay.