Alexander’s over the moon after winning Carlow’s first-ever busking contest

PUB giant JD Wetherspoon is to start development work on its long-awaited pub in Carlow next month.

The former Traders Bar, Tullow Street is being redeveloped at a cost of just over three million euros and work is set to start on Monday 12 November.

The new pub, which will be called The Tullow Gate, is set to open in June 2019.

A total of 50 new jobs will be created.

The pub takes its name from the Tullow Gate, one of the four town gates in the old walls around Carlow that once stood near to the site of the new pub.

The proposed design for The Tullow Gate pub incorporates one bar and customer area on the ground floor level and a second bar on the first-floor.

A first-floor roof terrace, accessed via summer doors through the first-floor bar, has a partially covered space, as well as outdoor customer area, at the rear of the premises.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “We are delighted that development work on the pub is to start soon.

“We are confident that the pub will be a welcome addition to the town and prove popular with people of all ages.

“Hopefully the new pub will act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in Carlow.”

The Carlow Wetherspoon was first announced over three years ago in 2015, but the venture had appeared to have stalled.

A spokesperson said Wetherspoon develops numerous pubs each year, as well as refurbishing existing premises and, as a result, works had only been scheduled now.