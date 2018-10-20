Rachel is among the business elite for prestigious EY awards

A 19-YEAR-OLD student who must have music coursing through his veins has just won the first-ever busking competition run by the local enterprise office.

“I’m over the moon, I’m really thrilled about it,” Alexander Holland Walsh told The Nationalist after he scooped the first prize of €500 and a trophy for his rendition of Bill Withers’ classic song Ain’t no sunshine in a competition that was aimed at promoting Tullow Street.

The competition was run over nine weekends during the summer as part the Tullow Street Retail Festival, which was spearheaded by Carlow County Council in partnership with County Carlow Chamber. Each week during the festival, buskers across the county belted out their favourite tunes from Schönberg’s Les Misérables to eclectic mixes of Glen Hansard’s Once. In all, 30 talented young people entered the competition, which were then whittled down to eight finalists. Videos were made of each entrant performing and the public were asked to vote on their favourite.

Alexander secured first place with 800 votes and 12,000 views of his Bill Withers’ song, while runners-up were duo Abbie Kelly and Ellie O’Brien, along with Josh Doyle, who received €100 worth of vouchers.

Alexander is a member of the Holland family, who are well known in Co Carlow and beyond for their piano business. His parents are Sandra Holland and Adrian Walsh from Cloghna, Millford, so Alexander grew up surrounded by music. “Seven generations of our family have been involved with the business of pianos, whether selling, repairing, tuning or playing them. There’s always music in our house, someone is always singing or playing piano or guitar, it’s what we do,” Alexander proudly told The Nationalist.

Alexander graduated from Presentation College Carlow this summer and has just started in BIMM, a music college in Dublin where he’s focussing on singing. “I’m loving every second of it!” he said. He also plays piano, guitar and drums and harbours ambitions to study piano in Washington in the future.

Right now, though, he’s just beginning his career as a singer and, fresh from scooping the busking competition, he’s just about to play his first-ever full-length paid gig in a proper venue, Walter’s of Bagenalstown.

“I’m a little bit nervous about it, but I’ve done other shows before. It’s what I want to do. I just love it,” he concluded.