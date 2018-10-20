Alexander’s over the moon after winning Carlow’s first-ever busking contest

A CARLOW school is among the first in Ireland to implement a new mental health programme – Headstrong, in association with Cycle Against Suicide – to address the stigma of suicide among young people. Students from Presentation College, Carlow attended the launch of the project in Dublin recently. It will be rolled out within the selected schools in the coming months.

“We have worked with the Mental Health Commission of Canada to introduce Headstrong to our schools here in Ireland, as we believe this programme is invaluable in helping younger people to be brave and speak up about mental health,” said Caroline Lafferty, CEO of Cycle Against Suicide.

“It’s a powerful, evidence-based programme that has already won international awards, and with the help of the students from Presentation College, we’re hoping that the pilot programme will be a huge success,” she added.

Headstrong works to reduce the painful stigma experienced by children and young people living with mental health problems and illnesses. It will teach students how to reduce stigma, become mental health champions in their schools and the programme challenges students to examine the dangers of stereotypes and the harm created by stigma.

This new school programme is critical, as research shows that one-in-three young people in Ireland will experience some form of mental health issue in any given year. According to UNICEF’s latest report card on child wellbeing, Ireland has the fourth-highest teen suicide rate in the EU/OECD region, outlining that one-in-10,000 Irish youths aged 15 to 19 will die by suicide.

Even as Ireland faces those alarming statistics, an online survey by St Patrick’s Mental Health Services shows that there is still great stigma attached to mental health issues. To learn more about Headstrong and Cycle Against Suicide’s programmes, visit cycleagainstsuicide.com