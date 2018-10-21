Rachel is among the business elite for prestigious EY awards

A LOCAL family is raising funds for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin after their baby son received lifesaving treatment after taking suddenly ill.

It was every parent’s nightmare when two-week old Darragh Driver from Shillelagh, was raced to Crumlin hospital by his parents due to a mystery illness in May 2017.

Hours before, his mother Sarah grew concerned that he was off his bottle. Her instincts led her to contact the family doctor. He quickly saw Darragh and advised Sarah and her husband, Eric who is the well-known manager of Tullow Livestock Sales, to bring him to hospital.

It was not known what was wrong, but Darragh was visibly deteriorating. He did not want to interact with anything and his temperature was increasing.

From the moment they arrived in Crumlin, the staff gave the greatest care they could, but the situation was very serious.

Eric recalled:‘‘The doctors took me away from Darragh and told me he was a very sick little boy and that they needed to work as fast as they could. They were not sure what they were dealing with, but there was an infection in his system.’’

Minutes felt like hours for the family, but eventually doctors diagnosed that Darragh had an infection in his left kidney.

A grateful Eric said: ‘‘For young boys, it’s very dangerous at such a young age. They had him on antibiotics already, but they were able to concentrate now they knew what they were fighting.

“We were up and down all through the night, nurse at his bedside the whole time. Thankfully, after 8-12 hours, we could see him starting to turn a corner.

“Had we left it, we would have been in a different scenario. Definitely, we would have had a bigger scenario of trying to save his kidney or stopping it from having life-long scarring.”

He added: “I have to say to parents, don’t ever second guess your judgement. Go with it, if you feel there is an issue, especially at that young age.”

Darragh would spend almost two weeks in the hospital with expert care by doctors and nurses.

“The nurses were brilliant, the doctors in A&E were top notch,’’ said Eric, who is manager of Tullow mart.

Their efforts are all the more remarkable due to the conditions that they work in.

Eric explained: “The one thing that will stick in my mind about Crumlin is the wonderful work staff do in a building that is as old as it is and that we as a nation find it acceptable. What staff are working in is primitive in terms of medical care and yet they are doing exceptional work and enhancing all the equipment.’’

Both Sarah and Eric were determined to do something for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital and have organised a tractor run on Sunday 4 November.

It’s fitting, as both Darragh and his three-and-a-half-yea-old sister Tara are tractor mad.

Over a year on, Darragh has made a fantastic recovery.

“He is a real outgoing little man,” said Eric. “Devil may care; he is 17 months going on 17 years.’’

The sign-up for the tractor run is at Littlewood Hall, Killabeg from 12.30-1pm. The run will depart at 1pm, taking in a round trip of some of the Wicklow Way and back to Littlewood Hall, where refreshments will be served.

There is a cost of €20 per tractor, with prizes for the best restored vintage tractor and the cleanest modern tractor. Sponsorship cards are also doing the rounds for €2 per line or three for €5.

Sponsorship cards are available from Tullow mart and in local shops. For more information, contact Eric on 087 2776282.