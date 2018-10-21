Family rev up support for the hospital that saved their baby’s life

WHAT about breakfast in the House of Lords, lunch at the Irish Embassy and dinner in Kensington Palace?

That’s exactly the kind of day that business woman Rachel Doyle, owner of Ireland’s premier garden centre The Arboretum in Leighlinbridge, had when she was whisked away for a ‘retail retreat’ in London and Oxford recently.

Rachel has been shortlisted for this year’s Ernest & Young’s (EY’s) Entrepreneur of the Year awards, one of the most prestigious business awards nationally and globally.

She and the other finalists were flown on specially chartered flights to the UK, where they got to bond and network with each other.

“We had brilliant speakers and one day was better than the other. It’s such an honour to be part of that group of people. Overall, it’s been an amazing few months, it’s such an honour to be chosen. It’s something that I hadn’t even dreamed of,” Rachel told The Nationalist.

She is just one of 24 finalists, after she faced a gruelling interviewing process almost a year ago.

“It was scary going before 12 to 18 people, all of whom are amazing, to be interviewed about my business. The last time I was before an interviewing panel was when I was getting into horticulture college 45 years ago,” Rachel revealed. “But it was exciting, too, and good fun. There’s a mixture of fear and excitement to it.”

Rachel was shortlisted for the awards after setting up The Arboretum. She initially established a garden centre in Carlow town in 1978 and has since developed the business into Ireland’s first-ever five-star garden centre. The company opened a second centre in Kilquade, Co Wicklow in recent years and they employ about 100 people.

The EY awards are the culmination of a ten-month development programme, with the judging panel determining category winners and an overall winner based on a number of criteria.

The winner will be announced at a gala awards ceremony in Citywest, Dublin next Thursday 25 October. Rachel will attend the awards with her husband Frank, her sons Barry and Fergal, who now run the company, their wives Lynda and Kim, and other business people whom the Doyle family personally invited. Rachel admits that she’s ‘nervous, but excited’ about the thought of the big night, but that she’s mostly looking forward to meeting the other shortlisted nominees and the EY alumni.

“I’m excited about meeting those other people again. It’s like we’re a family. They’re amazing people,” she concluded.