Rachel is among the business elite for prestigious EY awards

A WAVE of crime swept over the county when a series of daylight burglaries took place in the past week.

A staggering seven burglaries and attempted break-ins occurred in Co Carlow in a seven-day period, while an astonishing 19 similar crimes took place in the Carlow/Kilkenny garda district.

“It’s a lot, there’s been a spike in burglaries,” a garda spokesperson revealed.

The burglaries occurred in areas of Carlow town and towards Hacketstown and Rathvilly, with the modus operandi being similar in several of the incidents. Most were carried out in daylight when houses were vacant, while other burglaries were foiled when the criminals were unexpectedly disturbed by the householder. Detectives investigating the spate of break-ins believe that it may involve one criminal gang that travelled through the county last week.

The garda source also said that the burglars were ‘in and out in minutes’ and that they were most likely searching for portable items like cash and jewellery.

“It only takes them a matter of minutes to get in and out,” the garda continued. Some of the crimes occurred in built-up areas, while others, like in Rathvilly and Hacketstown, are more rural. Gardaí are warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious behaviour and to contact them if they see anyone acting in a suspicious manner.

In their ongoing fight against robberies and burglaries, detectives from Carlow carried out a series of raids in Athy last Tuesday and uncovered about €60,000 worth of machinery and gardening equipment. The haul was found in four properties around Athy and included generators, air compressors, ride-on lawnmowers, chop saws, power washers and other equipment.

The goods were seized by the detectives and brought to Carlow Garda Station. One person has been charged with handling stolen property and gardaí are now trying to reunite the stolen loot with its rightful owners. If you’ve had equipment or machinery stolen, contact Carlow gardaí on 059 9136620.