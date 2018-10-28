Jobs boost for Carlow as MSD creates 170 new jobs

TWO heroic Tullow girls were honoured at the National Bravery Awards last Friday for their courageous actions that saved the life of a drowning six-year-old boy.

Krista Valteris (12) and 13-year-old Keisha Moloney rescued the terrified boy, who was drowning in a mud-filled pond on waste ground near the Graigowen housing estate in Tullow on 30 August 2017. Krista leaped in the water to bravely pull the boy out, then Keisha used CPR to revive him, while also comforting the distressed child.

The girls, who are both students at Tullow Community School, received Certificates of Bravery for their actions last Friday at a ceremony in Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park.

Krista and Keisha were joined by their families for the special event, while their remarkable story was featured on RTÉ and lots of national newspapers over the weekend.

“They loved it, we are all so proud,” said Krista’s older sister Karina.

In August 2017, Krista and Keisha were walking from Gortnahowan to the nearby housing estate in Graigowen through a wasteland area known locally as ‘the quarry’.

Unknown to anyone, the young boy, his older brother and their friend, aged eight and nine, decided to go swimming in a pond in the wasteland area. Within minutes, the youngest boy got into severe difficulty. His brother and friend desperately looked on, unable to help, as the young boy repeatedly submerged under the water.

“He couldn’t see because there was muck all over his eyes and he couldn’t get his breath. He was crying and calling for his mammy and going under the water. I was really scared when he went under and I couldn’t find him … then I caught his arm Krista told The Nationalist last year.

Krista tried to comfort the boy, telling him he’d be okay as she rubbed his eyes with a t-shirt while trying to grab hold of him.

The mud-filled pond was actually all the way up to Krista’s neck, but the determined schoolgirl managed to haul the terrified boy out. The little boy was clearly in shock and seemed comatose from his harrowing ordeal.

Brave Keisha then began administering CPR as soon as they got him safely out.

“Keisha brought over a towel and was telling him he was alright and that his mammy would be there soon. Then his parents came and they took him home,” explained Krista.

A few hours after their ordeal, the girls went to the boy’s home and were delighted to see that he was making a full recovery. “His mother said thank you very much; they were all so grateful,” said Krista.

The Tullow friends were among 21 people honoured at Friday’s ceremony, which is administered by Comhairle na Mire Gaile – the Deeds of Bravery Council.

“The presentation of the National Bravery Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the courage of ordinary people who risk their own safety to protect their fellow citizens,” said Dáil Éireann’s ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, chairman of the council.

“In a world often dominated by bad news, it is important to recognise the sacrifices made by good people, whose selflessness can serve to remind us of our duty of care to one another. It is an honour to present awards to 21 deserving recipients and I thank them for their courage,” he added.